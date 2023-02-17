Friends, Family Remember Founding Member of San Diego's Lowriding Community

A group of lowrider car fanatics took over the front yard of Richard Burgos’ home in Chula Vista. They shared stories and reminisced about the times they shared with the late Latin lowrider.

“Ritchey was always happy, always smiling,” said Fil Tavarez, Latin Lowrider Car Club member. “You knew who he was just by his smile.”

“He was never down, he always lifted us up,” said Sergio Vazquez, Classics Car Club member.

A pioneer of the San Diego lowriding community, Burgos was a founding member and longtime president of the Latin Lowrider Car Club up until he recently passed away.

“My dad took that very seriously and cared about the guys in his car club like they were family,” said Jason Burgos.

He worked to expand the culture, even participating in a film about it.

“It's definitely part of his legacy,” said Richard Burgos.

At home, Burgos shared his love of cars with his family. His oldest son still remembers the rides they'd take together in his dad's 1952 Chevy Sedan Delivery.

“I remember nights riding where the exhaust would come into the back and we had our eyes watering and stuff,’ said Richard Burgos.

But he says it was all worth it.

“Just being with him, being with him and the people that showed him so much love and respect,"’ said Richard Burgos. “I was very proud to be his son.”

Now they take pride in knowing their father's legacy will live on in the people and community he loved so dearly.

“He will never be forgotten,” said Tavarez.