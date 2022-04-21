Community Reentry Inmate Walks Away from Facility in San Diego

State corrections authorities are looking for a woman who escaped custody in San Diego on Wednesday.

Heather Gutierrez, a young woman in custody at the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) in San Diego, left the facility without authorization around 7:20 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Gutierrez, whose age was not released, was admitted from San Bernardino County in September 2021 and sentenced to two years for second-degree robbery. She had been allowed to stay at the CCTRP since February 2022. She was scheduled to be released in July.

Gutierrez was described as a white female, 5 feet, 2 inches, and 149 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, an animal print sweater, and black shoes and had her hair in a bun.

Anyone who sees Gutierrez or has any knowledge of her whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.