Community Rallying for Safer Streets in Kensington Days After Crash Kills 6-Year-Old

Three days after a heartbreaking crash in Kensington killed a 6-year-old boy, the community is rallying for safer streets.

“This could have been any of our children or our grandchildren anytime because that’s a dangerous intersection,” said Judy Harrington, a resident in the area.

Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, San Diego police told NBC 7 that a Jeep, which was heading south on Biona, tried to go around traffic and was T-boned by a black Hyundai Sonata, which was headed east on Adams and was driven by a 20-year-old woman.

The jeep ended on its side, resting on a fire hydrant with a child in a booster seat trapped inside, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. The fire hydrant has punched through the rear window of the SUV where the child was sitting.

The 6-year-old was freed and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 45-year-old man driving the Jeep and the second child, an 8-year-old, were not injured in the crash.

On Saturday, neighbors who live north, south, east and west of Adams Avenue, got together to share ways that the street could be made better.

“Anything we can do to say help, help our community be safe for our kids,” Harrington said.

Dana Williams The Kensington community rallying for safer streets after a fatal crash on March 22, 2023.

Because residents say what they currently have,

“Every time you drive up on Biona to make either a left or a right on Adams, it’s like a crapshoot,” said Tom Herbank, a resident in the area.

Doesn’t seem to be working.

“You literally have to just try to kind of inch up and inch up and kind of look to see if any cars are coming, then almost floor it, taking your chances to get out,” Herbank said.

Some suggestions mentioned include a four-way stop or roundabouts.

Council president Sean Elo-Rivera’s office has requested that the city conduct a 90-day traffic assessment of the area.

The City of San Diego sent NBC 7 the following statement:

The San Diego Police Department is still investigating the cause of this tragic crash in Kensington. The City recently installed improvements in 2017 nearby the location of Adams Avenue and Biona Drive to improve visibility and pedestrian safety. City traffic engineering teams regularly review safety conditions on our streets and will conduct an assessment at this location.