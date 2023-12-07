Crime and Courts

Community rallies after thieves take pet store owner's toy drive donations

By Amber Frias

A business owner in Normal Heights was shocked when she discovered all the toys inside her holiday toy drive donation box had been stolen. In an inspiring show of holiday spirit, it didn't take long for people in the neighborhood to make it right.

It was a crummy crime. Someone stole toys meant for kids in need from outside the Pet Me Please toy store in Normal Heights.

"It wasn't like it said, ‘free toys.’ It said, ‘Toy drive for children,' so whoever took it didn't mistake it for something that was given away," owner Cindy Kindt said.

It was Kindt's first toy drive. She said the box was kept outside during store hours, and there were at least a dozen toys inside.

"We’ve never had that type of problem. I don't know what brought this on," she said. "I'm really surprised someone would do that. I mean, from little children, take toys? Not good.”

But Kindt wasn't going to let that one thief ruin Christmas. Kindt moved the donation box inside the store and looked for community support on the NextDoor app.

The response was overwhelming.

"Some very nice people had brought toys. One lady gave us $200 to buy toys so we’re going to be OK. We’re going to get back what we lost and have plenty of toys," Kindt said.

Now Kindt is hopeful the donations will continue to pour in through the end of the drive on Dec. 15

"There is a positive to this and we’re hoping whoever took it needed them," she said.

If you'd like to donate, they're looking for new, unwrapped toys for kids up to 10 years old.

