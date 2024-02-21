Committee Ok's San Diego stormwater ballot's first hurdle; may be on November ballot

A proposed measure for the November ballot that is dedicated to improving stormwater infrastructure is one step closer to being decided by voters after a meeting of San Diego City Council’s Rules Committee on Wednesday.

City Council president Sean Elo-Rivera, who represents District 9, proposed the ballot measure in early February after thousands of people's homes were flooded on Jan. 22. He called the flooding a “disaster” and said it happened, in part, because of a broken system.

City leaders did not mention the areas hardest hit by the storm, but as NBC 7's Alexis Rivas reports, leaders knew the entire city was vulnerable to a big rainstorm.

“For generations, the city has underfunded — the whole city, to be honest — but our infrastructure, specifically, and stormwater, very specifically,” Elo-Rivera told NBC 7.

In 2018, the city auditor looked into the stormwater system. According to a presentation shared with the rules committee, the research found that the city very clearly did not have enough money to make necessary infrastructure changes and suggested creating a revenue stream for it.

“Fast-forward six years and this is where we are today,” said Brendan Dentino, policy director for Elo-Rivera who presented to the rules committee on the topic on Wednesday. “The city has not pursued new revenue, as recommended by the city auditor, and because of that the city faces a $1.6 billion stormwater infrastructure deficit.”

Right now, San Diego's stormwater system is in dire need of major repairs and overhauls. Its pump stations and miles of underground pipes are degrading. The system can’t handle flooding during storms and contributed to nearly two dozen sinkholes last year. The City says it will cost $1.3 billion to fix the system. NBC 7 Investigates' Alexis Rivas has the details.

It's because of that deficit, Elo-Rivera said, that something needs to change.

“There’s an identified problem and an identified solution,” Elo-Rivera said. “I’m not going to look folks in the eye and tell them we’re not going to at least try to put that identified solution forward, so that we can no longer have to deal with the problem.”

The solution Elo-Rivera refers to is a special parcel tax based on impermeable space, “meaning areas of the property water can’t seep into,” Elo-Rivera explained, on eligible city of San Diego properties. The proposed measure is in its early stages, but it is loosely based on Los Angeles County's Measure W, also known as the Safe, Clean Water Program. That tax is set at 2.5 cents per square foot of impermeable space.

“When we get everyone’s buy-in, whether that's through investment via the small parcel tax or the improvements they can make to their property, that puts us in a position to have a healthier community for everyone,” Elo-Rivera said.

Several members of the public showed up to the committee meeting in support of the idea, but some of them expressed disappointment that it had taken so long.

“You know, it’s a shame that after how many councilmembers — Vargas, Alvarez, Georgette and now, you,” one woman said during public comment, “and the same issue continues. What do we have to do? Do we have to swim in that dirty water?”

The proposal on Wednesday was passed unanimously by the rules committee. It will return to the same committee with more detail in a month or so. If approved again, it will be presented to the full city council by June for a decision on whether it will make it onto the November ballot.