Comic-con sex-trafficking sting results in 14 arrests

Ten potential sex-trafficking victims were recovered during the operation run by the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force

By City News Service

A view of the Gaslamp Quarter ahead of 2024 San DIego Comic-Con, as snapped by viewer Jim Van Matre on July 24.
Jim Van Matre

An anti-human trafficking sting at last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con International resulted in 14 arrests of people seeking to purchase sex and the recovery of 10 potential sex trafficking victims, authorities announced Wednesday.

The operation involved law enforcement officers working undercover as sex buyers in order to identify traffickers and victims, as well as the posting of fake advertisements soliciting sex.

From Thursday through Saturday, 14 alleged sex buyers were arrested and 10 victims recovered, including one who was 16 years old, according to the California Attorney General's Office, which said support services were provided for the victims.

"Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalize on large scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

The operation was conducted by the multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, composed of federal and state law enforcement agencies and prosecutorial offices.

