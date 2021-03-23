Colonel Relieved of Command Following Investigation Into Deadly AAV Training Incident

A U.S. Marine commanding officer has been relieved of his duties following a deadly “training mishap” with an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) off the Orange County coast in which eight military members died in 2020.

Col. Christopher J. Bronzi, the former commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, was relieved of command by Lieutenant General Steven R. Rudder, commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” it was announced Tuesday.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On July 30, 2020, 15 U.S. Marines and one sailor were aboard the AAV during an evening “shore-to-ship” training exercise off the coast of San Clemente when the vehicle began to take on water, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

One Marine was pronounced dead at the scene while seven others were rescued. Another eight service members were missing and later presumed dead.

The 26-ton, tank-like vehicle sank to a depth of about 385 feet, which was too deep for divers. Following an extensive search, the remains of the missing military members were found on Aug. 3, 2020, when the sunken craft was discovered. The deceased were identified as:

Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 18, of Corona, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California, a hospital corpsman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 20, of Bend, Oregon, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 22, of Harris, Texas, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 18, of Portland, Oregon, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

The U.S. military confirmed it located and recovered the remains of the marines and sailor who died during a training incident off San Clemente Island.

The decision to relieve Col. Bronzi of command came as a result of the completion of the command investigation, the U.S. Marines said. Col. Fridrik Fridriksson, who previously commanded the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has been placed in command of the 15th MEU.

Col. Bronzi was the second leader in the 15th MEU to be relieved of command in connection to the incident. In October 2020, Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner was relieved of command.