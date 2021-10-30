College Hoops Stunner: D-2 Point Loma Obliterates D-1 Pepperdine

On the schedule, it’s just an exhibition game. But make no mistake … this one means a lot more than a tally in the win column would.

Point Loma Nazarene University, a Division 2 school, hosted D-1 Pepperdine on Saturday night and didn’t just beat the Waves. They ran ‘em out of the gym in an impressive 77-50 win.

PLNU jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. Pepperdine had the size, length, and quickness advantage but the Sea Lions outscored the Waves 33-20 in the paint with many of those points coming from PLNU guards knifing to the basket.

“We’ve got tough kids,” says PLNU head coach Matt Logie. “We’ve got pretty good size but we also have really good skill so when you have skilled players that can spread the floor it allows your guards to attack the paint like that and when you’re playing unselfishly it’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

PLNU freshman Luke Haupt fits that description. He came off the bench to score 18 points and grab 10 rebounds, both game-highs. Another freshman, Brian Goracke, added 13 points and he wasn’t in the starting give either.

This is the first time the Sea Lions have beaten a D-1 team since taking down Loyola Marymount in 2003. It’s looking like they’re not just the favorites to win another PacWest Conference title.

Point Loma is on the short list of schools that can win the D-2 National Championship.