A car wash in College East caught fire Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building on El Cajon Boulevard, SDFD said.

Nearly a dozen firefighters were spotted on the car wash’s roof dousing the fire.

Crews received a call about the blaze at around 8 a.m.

No other information was available.

