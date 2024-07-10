College Area prowler arrested after officers track wet footprints: San Diego police

A man who is suspected of prowling into the room a 19-year-old College Area woman was captured after police followed his wet footprints, San Diego police said Wednesday.

The man, who has not yet been identified, entered the home on Mary Lane just north of the San Diego State University campus sometime before 4:45 a.m.

"He actually went into a 19-year-old female's bedroom, lifted the sheets out of the bed," SDPD Lt. Arturo Swadener said. As she awoke, he ducked down and fled from the house."

The residents called 911 and police arrived to find the man peering through windows, Swadener said. As he ran from officers, he fell into a neighbor's pool.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Officers followed the wet tracks and found the man down on Dorothy Lane," Swadener said.

The shirtless man was taken into custody. Swadener said investigators will work to determine a motive for the home invasion.

"We don't know yet but it's certainly unusual for somebody to go in and just find a bedroom and lift the blankets off of a bed," Swadener said.

The teenage girl is uninjured "but obviously startled," Swadener said, adding she was "keeping her composure very well."