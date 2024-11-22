Colina Del Sol grocery store restricts underage customers over shoplifting concerns

A new rule says no unaccompanied children at a Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in San Diego's Colina Del Sol neighborhood.

The store manager told NBC 7 the grocery store on 54th Street is practically overrun with shoplifting and disruptive social media stunts.

Some students that buy snacks there after school are protesting the new restrictions.

Other retailers in the area say the problem is beyond just children.

The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market boasts low food prices, which may be the very attraction to the school kids.

“Grab and run. I’ve seen them chase them down the street two or three blocks,“ shopper Karen Palmer said.

Palmer says she shops at the store on 54th Street five times week and that the stealing cuts into her bottom line.

“It’s not right. It only makes our prices higher, so everything is going up," Palmer said.

Just recently, a sign went up on the grocery store’s front door. It reads: "Must be 18 years of age or older with I.D. or with parent to shop, buy or purchase in the store." There is another one that prohibits backpacks.

A sign on the front door of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market's store in Colina Del Sol.

Store owners couldn’t be reached before this story's publication, but a manager, who wished not to be identified, told NBC 7 the shoplifting among the underage customers is out of hand. He says beyond the thefts, some kids throw products over the shelves and record such pranks for social media posts.

Retailers tell NBC 7 middle school age children came to protest at the Grocery Outlet on Wednesday and last week. Their message: a few bad apples don’t necessarily spoil the bushel.

Since the Grocery Outlet is a more affordable place to go after school snack shopping, the embargo is having an effect.

“You kind of have to wonder, do they need food? Are some of them grabbing actual food they need for their house? Maybe the system is failing somewhere else,” Palmer said.

The owner of Sunnie’s Beauty Supply wished not to be identified but spoke to NBC 7 at length about the increasing number of shoplifters in her store.

“It’s sad — a sad period of time. Every day, $200 a week, stealing $500 a week, stealing. How can I make it to support this business?” she said.

She shared a video recorded on the security cameras at the business next door. She says she chased shoplifters out of the store. When she tried to take a picture of their license plate, one of them kicked her in the head. The store owner says it’s kids and adults.

The shopping center is surrounded by schools. Horace Mann Middle School is directly across from the Grocery Outlet, but it’s not known who is responsible for the thefts.

Palmer is whole heartedly against the shoplifting but questions the store’s new policy.

"If they are literally shopping and not stealing stuff, it’s their right to be in there and do that," Palmer said.

For now, the shops are at odds with those that are stealing from them, while some paying customers may be feeling punished for it.

NBC 7 reached out to the San Diego Unified School District. A spokesperson acknowledged the request but did not respond to questions before this story's publication.