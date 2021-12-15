Cold Start in San Diego County Triggers Frost Advisory

San Diegans are going to want to bundle up with extra layers Wednesday morning as the county faces unseasonably cold temperatures that triggered a frost advisory for some areas.

Although Wednesday will be dry following Tuesday’s winter storm, conditions will be chilly and the region will have a cold start to their day. Winds won’t be as strong as the previous day’s gusts, but below-average temperatures will still make for a blustery morning in the mountains.



NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said high temperatures for the county are forecasted as followed:

Coast – 57 degrees;

Inland – 57 degrees;

Mountains – 39 degrees;

Deserts – 62 degrees.

After a cold morning with patchy frost in the valleys, expect a chilly day with highs 10-20 degrees below average. pic.twitter.com/y0gucyQhJN — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 15, 2021

A number of communities in North and East County started off their morning with temps in the 30s. Parveen said Thursday won’t be much difference.

“Temperatures tomorrow morning are going to be really similar to this so it’s going to be another cold morning,” Parveen said.

It’s so cold in some parts of San Diego County that the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for inland valleys that will be in effect through 9 a.m. This marks the continuation of a chilly week.

During Tuesday’s storm, the region’s mountains were blanketed with a fresh coat of snow as the rest of the county was drenched with measurable rain. Nearly four feet of snow combined fell on the mountains’ highest elevations:

Julian: 18 inches (5,000 feet in elevation)

Palomar Mountain - Birch Hill: 17 inches (5,645 feet in elevation)

Mount Laguna: 11 inches (6,000 feet in elevation)

Late Thursday night into early Friday morning marks the next chance for wet weather. Spotty showers are in the forecast then but not expected to impact the morning commute. The next significant system may happen just before Christmas.