Cold, Drizzly Weather For San Diego County Friday

A thick marine layer was making for wet conditions on the road for Friday's morning commute ahead of what is expected to be a cloudy and cool day.

"The marine layer is with us, pretty far inland, too," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "But it's also providing a little more moisture than it has the past several days. So we're going to see some drizzle this morning."

While the moisture will dry up a bit as the morning progresses, expected "May Gray" conditions for most of the day.

Parveen said the coast will be covered in a blanket of clouds for most of the day. The inland valleys may clear to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon, but gray skies will stick around there, too.

The mountains and deserts may escape the haze, but those areas can expect breezy and cool conditions Friday.

Temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of year, the National Weather Service said. At the coast, temps will be in the low-60s, in the mid-60s at the coast, in the low-60s in the mountains and the low-90s in the deserts.

No watches or warnings were in effect for San Diego County.

Expect similar conditions on Saturday and Sunday but Parveen said a warm-up is coming as early as next week.