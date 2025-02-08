Coffee for a cause: Häagen-Dazs to donate to LA wildfire relief 

Häagen-Dazs will donate one dollar to the ReBUILD LA® Wildfire Relief campaign for every coffee collection milkshake sold until March 31.
Sweet treat lovers can support the Southern California community recovering from the LA fires by purchasing either a coffee, mocha or caramel coffee shake at any Häagen-Dazs location nationwide.
The funds will be donated directly to help wildfire-affected families rebuild and recover, according to Häagen-Dazs.
To donate directly, visit the Habitat LA website.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.