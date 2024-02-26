Crime and Courts

Hundreds of pounds of coke hidden in lime shipment seized at Otay border: CBP

The contents of the packages were tested and identified as cocaine with a weight of 435 pounds with an estimated street value of $3,355,800, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said

Packages of cocaine seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Cocaine worth an estimated $3 million was discovered hidden in a shipment of limes at the Otay Mesa border crossing, officials said Monday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at about 11:22 a.m. Thursday, CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer with a shipment manifested as Persian limes at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination by officers along with the tractor-trailer and shipment. In the secondary inspection area, a CBP K-9 unit screened the shipment and alerted officers to examine the trailer more closely, according to the agency.

Upon further examination, CBP officers discovered and extracted 158 suspicious packages. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as cocaine with a weight of 435 pounds with an estimated street value of $3,355,800, CBP officials said.

"Rain or shine our officers work tirelessly to ensure our communities are free of these dangerous drugs," said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. "I'm proud of the efforts our officers make day in and day out."

