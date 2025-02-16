Passenger and freight train service will be suspended from Saturday, Feb. 22 to Sunday, Feb. 23 to allow for routine railroad maintenance and infrastructure work, according to the North County Transit District (NCTD).

The coastal rail service closure will impact the North County Transit District COASTER, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, BNCF freight services between San Diego and Oceanside, and will be in place until the morning of Monday, Feb. 24th. The agency says that both arrivals and departures to and from the Oceanside Transit Center will be suspended.

NCTD provided the following list of where the work will be occurring those days:

Batiquitos Lagoon Double Track - Northern Encinitas to Southern Carlsbad (daytime only)

Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization Phase 5 - Del Mar (24-hour operations)

Track Maintenance - Southern Solana Beach (daytime only)

Track Maintenance – Miramar Area of San Diego (24-hour operations)

Track Maintenance – Ash Street, Downtown San Diego (night work may occur)

Residents along the corridor are reminded to remain alert and to only cross the rail line at lawfully designated rail crossings as other test trains, construction vehicles and equipment are still being transported along the train tracks.

Weekend closures are pre-determined and scheduled every few months to allow construction crews a safe working environment along the rail lines and to allow for preventative maintenance improvements and the ability to advance on major railroad construction projects, according to NCTD.

The routine closure includes construction on the project to stabilize the Del Mar Bluffs by SANDAG who is working on finding alternative alignment options for the tracks in that area.

NCTD is encouraging travelers to plan ahead and find alternative modes of transportation including the BREEZE Route 101 or San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Trolley and Bus connections.

Riders can find the most up-to-date schedule information at GoNCTD.com/Schedules or by contacting NCTD Customer Service at (760) 966-6500.



