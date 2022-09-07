Coastal Commission Approves New Zoning Rules for Oceanside Tattoo Parlors

On Wednesday, the California Coastal Commission approved an ordinance passed by the Oceanside City Council last summer that would allow tattoo parlors to operate within 500 feet of a residential neighborhood as long as there is a freeway in between the parlor and the neighborhood.

Previously, such businesses could not exist within 500 feet of a residential neighborhood or 1,000 feet from a "sensitive facility" like a daycare or a school.

While the city council can change zoning rules in the inland parts of the city, the coastal zones still need to get approval from the California Coastal Commission. Like many other cities, Oceanside also regulates where other businesses like gun ranges, pool halls, massage establishments and cannabis facilities can be located, but in a staff report to the coastal commission, the council argued that tattoo parlors used to be considered not to be family friendly, while now they are generally accepted businesses.

Oceanside residents had mixed reactions to the change in restrictions on tattoo parlors.

"I feel like you're putting a stigma on tattoo parlors, and, for me, you’re basically telling someone it’s a bad place, whereas for me it's really not, so ... we should be able to have them anywhere we want in any neighborhood," said Muffyn Jacobs, an Oceanside resident. "They're safe."

"I think 500 feet away from neighborhoods is a good idea," said Dick Vosper, another city resident.

Mat Moreno has been a tattoo artist at Insight Tattoos on South Coast Highway in Oceanside for two years. He believes that tattoo parlors are widely accepted, and while the zoning changes might mean more competition for the parlor where he works, he believes that the tattoo businesses will continue to be successful despite more shops potentially opening up.

"Whether you know changing the law will bring about a lot more tattoo shops and a lot more competition, that’s to be seen, but, you know, I think we’ll continue to do what we do and figure it out," Moreno said.

An Oceanside city planner said the changes were originated by a man who hopes to open a tattoo shop on North Coast Highway in Oceanside.