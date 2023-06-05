New Coast Highway Project bike lanes cause controversy in Encinitas

San Diego County residents are sharing varied views about the added bike lanes along the busy and popular South Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas.

Some folks are worried for their safety, even though the new bike lanes are intended to increase safety.

"I think that the bike lanes are great for bikers, but generally I think there’s more cars and people walking, so I think it causes more traffic and issues. But for biking right now, I think that it’s a great add, but generally I think it’s going to cause more issues long term," said resident Teresa Echols.

Cyclist Ted Parsons said he is on board with the new bike lanes.

"To tell you the truth, I think it’s going to be safer for the majority of cyclists and I don’t think it’ll make a difference for the serious guys still training in packs,'' Parsons said.

Resident Dan Hare said the situation is a mixed bag.

"I like the idea that there’s mobility, I like that, but the cost of doing the corridor was my biggest concern," Hare said.

Only time will tell if the lanes fit the community's needs, Hare said.

Some people mention it’s a complex issue and that they understand the bike lanes on one side of the street, but that it may cause an issue because of the angled parking along the other side of the street.

"I think that down there where the parking spots are diagonal, and people have to back in — I think it’s going to cause crashes and issues but I think that if they can figure out a better way to add bike lanes without reducing parking spots that would be great," Echols said.

In a statement to NBC 7, Mayor of Encinitas Tony Kranz said:

"The new striping of Highway 101 between K Street and Chesterfield Drive makes it safer for families to ride bikes along one of the most scenic stretches of coastline in our city. It adds 50 new parking spaces and provides room for surfers to unload their gear and get ready to go in the ocean. Change takes some getting used to and with a little time, these new facilities will become very popular."