This article originally stated that both members of the Coast Guard had been temporarily relieved due to alleged unfair treatment, when, in fact, only Capt. James Spitler had been removed for that reason. Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Dioquino, the Coast Guard said Monday morning, was relieved due to a loss in confidence to fulfill his responsibilities — Ed.

The U.S. Coast Guard has temporarily removed the commander and command senior enlisted leader of USCG Sector San Diego from duty due to "a loss of confidence in both unit leaders," officials said.

Rear Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander of Coast Guard District Eleven, temporarily relieved Capt. James Spitler based on reports of unfair treatment and a resulting inquiry, USCG public-affairs Lt. SondraKay Kneen said on Friday.

Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Dioquino "was also relieved due to a loss in confidence in his ability to effectively fulfill the responsibilities as the unit’s command senior enlisted leader."

"The Coast Guard cannot accomplish our missions without the respect and trust of each member," Buzzella said. "A safe and professional environment for each member is crucial to the success of our service, and we will not tolerate behavior that goes against our core values of honor, respect and devotion to duty."

The maritime service agency did not provide details about the allegations that led to the actions.

"A temporary relief for cause is initiated when information is presented that raises concerns about a service member's ability to effectively serve in their current position while the matter is thoroughly investigated," Kneen explained. "If, during the investigation, those concerns are substantiated, the command may request a permanent relief for cause through Coast Guard Personnel Service Center, the final decision authority."