Coast Guard offloads thousands of pounds of intercepted drugs at San Diego's Waterfront

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than 14.5 tons of cocaine in San Diego Tuesday, which the agency said was seized in recent months from seafaring drug smugglers in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The crew of the USCG cutter Munro unloaded the 29,000-plus-pound haul of narcotics -- which would have been worth an estimated $335 million on the black market -- at Broadway Pier on San Diego Bay.

"I would put this crew on any mission, anywhere, at any time," said Capt. James O'Mara, commanding officer of the Alameda-homeported Munro. "They executed everything asked of them with incredible teamwork and persistence, and we are proud of the results."

The seizures took place during 11 interceptions of drug-smuggling attempts off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America in September and October, according to Coast Guard public affairs.

"For our families and loved ones back home, your support keeps us going out there," O'Mara said. "It takes everyone's head in the game to make these interdictions happen, and we are grateful you have our backs on the home front as we patrol the high seas and do our part to prevent dangerous narcotics from hitting cities around the globe."