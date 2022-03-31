COAST GUARD

WATCH LIVE: Coast Guard Offloads $233M Worth of Seized Cocaine, Marijuana in San Diego

The Coast Guard says about 11,300 pounds of cocaine and 4,076 pounds of marijuana were seized

By Christina Bravo

The U.S. Coast Guard is scheduled to offload more than 15,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana seized from Eastern Pacific waters in San Diego Thursday.

The agency said the drugs -- 11,300 pounds of cocaine and 4,076 pounds of marijuana -- are worth about $233 million on the black market.

The seizures were made by the crews of several cutters, including Cutter Kimball, Cutter Legare and Cutter Spencer, the Coast Guard said. In one instance, the Kimball crew worked with Canadian defense vessel Yellowknife to size about 331 pounds of cocaine.

Coast Guard Vice Adm. Michael McAllister and U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman are scheduled to discuss the seizure as crews offload the drugs at San Diego's port at 10 a.m. Thursday.

