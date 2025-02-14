Coast Guard offloads 18-plus tons of seized cocaine in San Diego

During a stopover in San Diego Thursday, the crew of a Northern California-based U.S. Coast Guard ship offloaded more than 18 tons of cocaine seized from seafaring traffickers in the Eastern Pacific over the last several months.

Personnel aboard the cutter Waesche confiscated the narcotics during 11 interceptions of vessels off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America from December through early this month, according to USCG public affairs.

“The Waesche crew faced numerous challenges during this patrol, overcoming the hardest adversities and still had 11 successful drug interdictions,” said Capt. Tyson Scofield, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche. “Their dedication, strength of character, and resilience ensured the success of our mission, preventing over $275 million worth of illicit narcotics from reaching the United States and protecting our communities from the devastating effects of transnational crime.”

The 37,256 pounds of cocaine the crews took out of underworld circulation would have had a street value of roughly $275 million, Coast Guard officials told reporters during an afternoon briefing at Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal in San Diego.