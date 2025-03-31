Navy

Coast Guard, Navy ship deployed to assist with border security rescue 17 migrants

An 18th person was also aboard the 35-foot boat, which was sinking, when the Coast Guard sent out a helicopter

By City News Service and Natanya Faitelson

17 migrants were rescued from a sinking boat over the weekend
U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard and Navy crews rescued 18 people from a disabled boat adrift and sinking in international waters about 50 miles southwest of San Diego over the weekend, authorities reported Monday.

The 35-foot vessel was taking on water when someone aboard it issued a mayday shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to USCG public affairs.

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to assist the stranded people, and the crew of the Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance headed to the area and launched a seven-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat to assist.

The personnel pulled the victims — all but one of them non-U.S. citizens — from the sea and brought them aboard the Spruance, after which the air crew took them to Coast Guard Sector San Diego headquarters on two flights.

The Trump administration is now looking to the seas to patrol the waters between the U.S. and Mexico and stop maritime terrorism and illegal immigration. NBC 7's Karla Gonzalez spoke to analysts who say we could see more of these deployments in the future.

The Spruance, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, departed Naval Base San Diego earlier this month to enhance the national security of the United States, according to the U.S. Navy. T

The Spruance returned to Naval Base San Diego in December 2024 after a five-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group in the Middle East.

All 18 of the rescued people were turned over to the Department of Homeland Security for documentation and processing.

This article tagged under:

Navy
