Coast Guard intercepts panga boat with 16 migrants off Mission Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard said their officers stopped a 25-foot panga boat carrying 16 migrants about 15 miles off the coast of Mission Bay early Sunday morning.

Around midnight, the Coast Guard Cutter Active spotted the disabled vessel drifting roughly one mile south of its position.

The Active and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations boat quickly deployed boarding teams to investigate.

Officials say all 16 people on board are from Mexico. The group was transferred to U.S. Border Patrol custody for further processing.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

This boat is just the latest in a string of similar incidents where panga boats, loaded with migrants have come ashore on San Diego's coastline.

Earlier this week, the Coast Guard intercepted a suspected human smuggling boat with 21 migrants on board about 20 miles off the coast of Point Loma. They were all transferred to Border Patrol custody, according to the Coast Guard.

In a separate incident, 14 migrants were found on a boat. And on Saturday, a boat carrying more than a dozen migrants was rolled by a wave as it approached the Ocean Beach surfline. A 57-year-old woman who was trapped in the boat died, and several others were injured.

Marine Safety Lt. Brian Clark of San Diego Lifeguard said migrant boats create a very dangerous situation not only for the people aboard but also for first responders.

“There are several lifeguards that went underneath the boat to pull some of the people out," Clark said. "There were some people that were trapped underneath the boat. That was a pretty critical rescue."

According to the CBP, in just the last three months they’ve collaborated with other agencies and responded to more than 200 smuggling attempts by water, including people trying to cross on flotation devices, personal watercraft, recreational boats and panga boats.