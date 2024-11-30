COAST GUARD

Coast Guard crews out of San Diego & Sacramento evacuate woman from cruise ship

The woman was experiencing symptoms of a stroke, the U.S. Coast Guard said

By City News Service

U.S. Coast Guard crews from San Diego and Sacramento worked together to evacuate a woman from a cruise ship south of the U.S. and Mexico maritime boundary on Nov. 29, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard District Eleven)

 A 66-year-old woman was medically evacuated from a cruise ship about 280 miles south of the U.S. and Mexico maritime boundary, authorities said Saturday.

Coast Guard personnel responded to calls around 7:10 a.m. Friday from a crew member aboard the Koningsdam, a Holland-America Line cruise ship that requested a medical evacuation for a woman who was experiencing symptoms of a stroke, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

A Coast Guard Dolphin helicopter crew based in San Diego and a Coast Guard C-27 crew out of Sacramento assisted in the evacuation.

Officials said the air crews arrived at the Koningsdam, where the Sacramento crew coordinated communications while the San Diego crew hoisted the patient aboard the helicopter.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Rescues like this are exactly what our crews train for," USCG San Diego pilot Lt. Brady Stepan said in a statement. "Through coordination from the command center and outstanding support from our C-27 cover aircraft crew, we were able to get the patient to higher-level care."

The patient was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where she was reported to be in stable condition, officials said.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

COAST GUARD
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us