coachella

Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Green Day to headline 2025 Coachella

The upcoming festival will include artists in different genres from punk to EDM to K-pop and more.

By Karla Rendon

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Guests with Spectra and the Ferris Wheel are seen during 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Pack your bags and get ready to head to the desert – Coachella announced its 2025 lineup.

Next year’s headliners range from pop to rock to rap, with Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone closing out the days next April. They’ll be accompanied by peers including Missy Elliott, Charli xcx, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

On the rock and punk-front, bands including The Misfits, Jimmy Eat World and Circle Jerks will perform in the desert. One the more indie side, Clairo, Japanese Breakfast and Eyedress are slated to play.

The upcoming lineup, much like the one from this year, will include diverse genres from EDM to K-pop and all in between. The festival is scheduled to take place on April 11 to 13, and again on April 18 to 20.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Presale for Coachella begins Friday at 11 a.m. PST. Patrons are able to register now to get access for passes. Click here for more information.

This article tagged under:

coachellaRiverside CountyCoachella Valley
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us