Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Green Day to headline 2025 Coachella

Pack your bags and get ready to head to the desert – Coachella announced its 2025 lineup.

Next year’s headliners range from pop to rock to rap, with Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone closing out the days next April. They’ll be accompanied by peers including Missy Elliott, Charli xcx, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

On the rock and punk-front, bands including The Misfits, Jimmy Eat World and Circle Jerks will perform in the desert. One the more indie side, Clairo, Japanese Breakfast and Eyedress are slated to play.

The upcoming lineup, much like the one from this year, will include diverse genres from EDM to K-pop and all in between. The festival is scheduled to take place on April 11 to 13, and again on April 18 to 20.

Presale for Coachella begins Friday at 11 a.m. PST. Patrons are able to register now to get access for passes. Click here for more information.