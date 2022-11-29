Clutch 3 in Final Seconds Sends San Diego State Basketball to 72-69 Victory Over UC Irvine

With the clock ticking down, San Diego State forward Micah Parrish hit the shot of the season so far for the Aztecs.

As the clock ticked down 6 ... 5 ... 4 ... guard Matt Bradley kicked the ball to the southwest corner of Steve Fisher Court, where Micah Parrish calmly collected the pass, smoothly stroked a shot and the 3-pointer went through the basket with 2.4 seconds to play turning a 69-68 deficit into a 71-69 lead.

The Aztecs added a defensive stop and a free throw for the final margin, SDSU 72 UC Irvine 69.

The shot capped a strong finish by SDSU, making 8 of their last 9 shots, to rally for the victory and end a 2-game losing streak.

The Aztecs lead by as many as 8 points in the 1st-half and 9 points in the 2nd-half, but the Anteaters, behind a game high 28 points from D.J. Davis rallied to lead for most of the final 5 minutes.

San Diego State was lead in scoring by Nathan Mensah who tied his career high with 18 points.

The 24th ranked Aztecs had lost 2 straight games before pulling on the victory. SDSU will try to start a small win streak when they host Occidental on December 2nd.