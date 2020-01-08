Clouds, Light Rain Expected in San Diego County Thursday

After this week’s warm-up across San Diego County, it’s going to feel a bit more like winter again come Thursday.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said locals can expect cloudy skies all day Thursday, with a chance of “fairly light rain” in the afternoon.

A weak weather system will bring a chance of light rain over and west of the mountains on Thursday. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon/evening. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ZVSn0vX1wj — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 7, 2020

The National Weather Service said San Diego County will likely see between one-tenth and a quarter-inch of rain.

“The mountains could see a bit of a wintry mix at the highest elevations, above about 5,500 feet,” Parveen added.

The highs will be in the low-60s and the lows in the mid-40s. So, with temps hovering around 62 at the coast, Parveen said the beaches will feel “chilly and breezy.”

An approaching weather system will bring cooler temperatures and the return of low clouds and fog to the coast Wednesday and a chance of light rain Thursday. Warmer and drier weather is expected for Friday through the weekend. #cawx pic.twitter.com/rCTsR10gzZ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 7, 2020

The light rain will clear out by the time Friday rolls around. The weekend will be slightly warmer, but much more seasonable for the time of year.

“I do not see another good warm-up,” Parveen added, looking ahead several days via NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast.

So, grab the umbrella – at least for Thursday afternoon, San Diego.