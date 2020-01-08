rain

Clouds, Light Rain Expected in San Diego County Thursday

The temps will be cooler all day Thursday, with a chance of light showers in the afternoon

Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 01: Women walk with umbrellas admidst heavy winds and rain December 1, 2010 in the downtown section of Brooklyn borough of New York City. Winds lashed the East Coast December 1, with heavy rain and severe weather that knocked out power and caused some damage. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

After this week’s warm-up across San Diego County, it’s going to feel a bit more like winter again come Thursday.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said locals can expect cloudy skies all day Thursday, with a chance of “fairly light rain” in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service said San Diego County will likely see between one-tenth and a quarter-inch of rain.

“The mountains could see a bit of a wintry mix at the highest elevations, above about 5,500 feet,” Parveen added.

The highs will be in the low-60s and the lows in the mid-40s. So, with temps hovering around 62 at the coast, Parveen said the beaches will feel “chilly and breezy.”

The light rain will clear out by the time Friday rolls around. The weekend will be slightly warmer, but much more seasonable for the time of year.

“I do not see another good warm-up,” Parveen added, looking ahead several days via NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast.

So, grab the umbrella – at least for Thursday afternoon, San Diego.

