Closures along Chula Vista Street on Sunday, Monday for I-805 project

Crews with Caltrans and the San Diego Association of Governments will begin nighttime closures along one street starting this weekend, as part of the Interstate 805 South Bridge Safety and Sound Walls project.

In a Friday news release, Caltrans announced the closures will be along East Naples Street between Osage and Nacion avenues, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to Caltrans, the $33 million project is focused on improving transportation infrastructure in South County, including bridge safety, sound walls and auxiliary lanes.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Caltrans officials said sound walls along the route -- along with bridge safety improvements at Telegraph Canyon Road and East Naples Street -- are expected to be finished by late 2026.

The project area involves a four-mile segment of Interstate 805, from East Palomar Street in Chula Vista to state Route 54 in National City.

During the closures:

-- Drivers traveling westbound along East Naples will turn left onto Oleander Avenue, turn right onto East Palomar, turn right onto Melrose Avenue and turn left onto East Naples; and

-- Drivers heading eastbound along East Naples will turn right on Melrose, left onto East Palomar, left onto Oleander and right onto East Naples.

Residents and businesses near the construction area "can expect nighttime construction lights, dust and noise from equipment and vehicle backup alarms required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration," according to Caltrans.

Lane closures may be necessary at times to allow crews to safely complete their work, Caltrans added. Detour signs and flaggers will be in place to help guide travelers through the work area.

Caltrans officials encouraged drivers "to slow down and move over for highway workers and law enforcement, give themselves more time and anticipate travel delays or consider taking an alternate route to reach their destination while these closures are in place."

"Crews will work to minimize noise and impacts to all nearby communities as much as possible," Caltrans stated.