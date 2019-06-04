Closing Statements Begin in Rape Trial of Ex-NFL Player

Closing arguments are underway Tuesday in the rape trial of Kellen Winslow, Jr. after days of testimony from five women accusing the former NFL player of sexual assault and indecent exposure.

The son of Chargers great Kellen Winslow, is accused of raping or sexually assaulting five women in separate incidents ranging from June 2003 to earlier this year.

Opening statements began on May 20, and since all five women accusing Winslow of assault or indecent exposure have testified.

Jane Doe 1 said she was raped when a man in an SUV stopped to pick her up as she was hitchhiking in Encinitas in March 2018.

Jane Doe 2 said a man in an SUV picked her up on Vulcan Avenue and raped along Manchester Avenue in May 2018.

Jane Doe 3 said a man exposed himself to her while she was gardening at a residence on Lake Drive in May 2018.

Jane Doe 4 said a man raped her while she was unconscious in a Scripps Ranch townhouse when she was 17 in June 2003.

Jane Doe 5 said a man exposed himself to her on two separate occasions at a Carlsbad gym and began masturbating in front of her in February 2019.

All five women identified Winslow as the suspect.

