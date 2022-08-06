Closed Beaches Affecting Businesses in Imperial Beach

Yellow signs warn beachgoers to stay out of the water because it's contaminated by sewage and chemicals, but some Imperial Beach merchants say the signs are also keeping tourists out of their stores.

“That’s our gold mine,” said Michael Bibbey, who owns Bibbey’s Shells and Rocks, which is right across the street from the IB pier.

Bibbey told NBC 7 that when sewage from Tijuana closes local beaches, tourists go elsewhere. “I’ve heard some people, they’re going up north cause the water’s cleaner,” he said.

Bibbey’s has been in business for more than 40 years. Over time, they’ve seen lots of beach closures, but nothing like this year.

“All of a sudden it’s like a really big issue, but I think a lot of it is cause now Coronado is affected, now they’re listening," Bibbey said.

Coronado’s beaches are also impacted by the contaminated water after a sewage line in Tijuana broke, sending millions of gallons of raw sewage into the ocean. Water officials are scrambling to repair the pipeline and come up with long-term solutions, but in the meantime are warning people to stay out of the water.

NBC 7 visited several businesses in Imperial Beach. All said they are struggling because beachgoers are going elsewhere. The Cowabunga Ice Cream Shop is usually packed with customers on a sunny summer day, but on this day, there were few takers.

“It’s been kind of unpredictable lately,” said Mae Santos, who serves up scoops of ice cream. She told us that early this summer there were long lines to get ice cream cones and bowls, but lately, some of her shifts have been cut short she says because of the water “situation."

Bibbey told NBC 7 that his business has weathered a lot of ups and downs, but he worries about the future.

“Say they come to IB for the first time and see this beautiful beach and this beautiful city but they can’t go in the water, so next time they plan a vacation are they gonna come back to IB? That’s what kinda worries me is the long-term effect.”