Close call for Lakeside firefighter at storage facility fire

The original caller thought the fire was behind the Jack in the Box, but when firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered the fire was in one of the storage units at the Stax Up Storage facility.

By Jeseamy Muentes

Lakeside firefighters worked overnight to put out a three alarm fire at a self-storage facility just off Woodside Avenue, near state route 67.

According to a Lakeside Fire District Battalion Chief, a firefighter fell through the floor while on scene.

Battalion Chief Eric Stamm says, "He was able to be extricated and was not injured."

No other injuries have been reported.

According to the battalion chief, the firefighters had to cut through some locks to get into some of the storage units, but the fire only burned through about 15 units total.

The fire is now under investigation, but Lakeside fire says it doesn't seem suspicious and could've been accidental.

