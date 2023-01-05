Climbers Rescue Dog Who Chased Big Horn Sheep Up Cliff in Palm Springs

A dog who got loose in a Palm Springs wildlife preserve had to be rescued by climbers after she chased endangered big horn sheep up a cliff and became stranded.

Talulah escaped her yard Tuesday night and wandered onto the South Lykken Trailhead on the Oswit Land Trust, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

An official with the Oswit Land Trust said their conservation ranger led rescuers to Talulah after noticing some sheep on a rocky cliff acting strange.

"... he spotted the sheep several hundred feet on the top of a cliff. While watching the sheep with his binoculars he also noticed the sheep were grunting, something they do when they feel threatened. Ranger Scott noticed something move on a ledge below the sheep. He thought it was a mountain lion until he looked closer and realized it was a dog who was stuck on the ledge .." land trust official Jane Garrison said in a synopsis of the rescue sent to NBC 7.

The Palm Springs Mounted Police Search & Rescue Team, along with members of the Oswit Land Trust and Palm Springs Wildlife Advocates had to climb the rocky cliff and set up a cable system so they could rappel down the cliffside and bring Talulah to safety.

"Kenny, the rockstar climber with the search and rescue team, repelled down to the ledge to get to the dog. The dog was tired and scared and everyone was concerned she would jump off the cliff. Thankfully when Kenny got to the dog the first thing she did was wag her tail," Garrison said.

The rescue was celebrated in a Facebook post from the Palm Springs Chief of Police, Andy Mills, who shared a series of awesome photos capturing the rescue and Tahlulah's reunification with her family.