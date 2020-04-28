Chula Vista

Clerk Shot While Chasing Shoplifters in Chula Vista

The suspects were described as two males, but it was not immediately clear if they were adults or teenagers

By City News Service

A clerk was shot early Tuesday while chasing two shoplifters outside a convenience store in Chula Vista, police said.

Dispatchers received reports of the shooting around 1:20 a.m. outside the ARCO am/pm on Third Avenue near K Street, Chula Vista Police Lt. Gino Grippo said. They found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim told officers he chased two shoplifters out of the store, but one of the thieves had a gun and shot the clerk outside before the pair ran off.

The clerk, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

The suspects were described as two males, but it was not immediately clear if they were adults or teenagers.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

