rancho coastal humane society

You Have 10 Days Left to Help NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 Clear the Shelters

So far, 935 animals were adopted during NBC 7 & Telemundo 20's month-long Clear the Shelters adopt and donate drive

By Audra Stafford

Photographer
Jennifer Gonzalez/NBC Bay Area

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20's month-long Clear the Shelters campaign is now in its final stretch.

As of Friday, 935 animals were adopted from shelters throughout San Diego County.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas is one of several participating in Clear the Shelters. Due to COVID-19, its process has changed slightly, with adoptions now being done by appointment only.

Local

stolen Aug 12

STOLEN: A Year-long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking & Exploitation

101 ash street 2 hours ago

City Workers Moved Into 101 Ash Despite Concerns About Water, Sewer Pipes, Fire Alarm

RCHS spokesman John Van Zante said despite that, their adoptions have been going better than expected. He said it's always gratifying to see people walk out the door with a new pet.

”Every time, it still gets me right here," Van Zante said. "You realize you just changed the world for that animal, for the mom, the dad, the kids. You gave them a responsibility and an accomplishment that they only get from having an animal.”

Having a pet is a big responsibility, though. If it's not something you're ready for just yet, Van Zante said there are still a lot of other ways you can help. For example, you can purchase needed items from RCHS' Amazon wish list, donate or buy items at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society Thrift Shop or become a virtual foster by donating online to a shelter animal's care.

”So you can sponsor and take that responsibility and make that addition without a lifelong commitment,” Van Zante said.

Clear the Shelters continues through Aug. 31.

This article tagged under:

rancho coastal humane societyclear the sheltersPet adoption
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us