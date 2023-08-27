Photos: 2023 Clear the Shelters main adoption event at San Diego Humane Society

6 photos
1/6
San Diego Humane Society
2/6
San Diego Humane Society
3/6
San Diego Humane Society
4/6
San Diego Humane Society
5/6
San Diego Humane Society
6/6
San Diego Humane Society

This article tagged under:

clear the shelters

More Photo Galleries

Photos: The miraculous pre-Hilary sunset in San Diego no one talked about
Photos: The miraculous pre-Hilary sunset in San Diego no one talked about
Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary hits San Diego County
Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary hits San Diego County
PHOTOS: Meet the pets of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 for Clear the Shelters 2023
PHOTOS: Meet the pets of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 for Clear the Shelters 2023
Photos: Deadly Wildfires Devastate Maui's West End
Photos: Deadly Wildfires Devastate Maui's West End
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us