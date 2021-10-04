North County School Nurse is NBC 7's First PAWSitively Good Awards Recipient

When she’s not taking care of others as a school nurse, this San Diego County resident spends her free time taking care of adoptable animals.

Ann Pagely is the first recipient of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20’s PAWSitively Good Awards! Pagely enjoys volunteering at an Oceanside animal shelter on weekends and evenings, according to Erin Diem, who nominated her.

Known as an advocate for pet adoptions, Pagely has taken in her fair share of kittens as fosters and walks shelter dogs in her spare time. She truly is a “pawesome” individual who champions for animal shelter pets.

