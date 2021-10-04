pawsitively good

North County School Nurse is NBC 7's First PAWSitively Good Awards Recipient

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

When she’s not taking care of others as a school nurse, this San Diego County resident spends her free time taking care of adoptable animals.

Ann Pagely is the first recipient of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20’s PAWSitively Good Awards! Pagely enjoys volunteering at an Oceanside animal shelter on weekends and evenings, according to Erin Diem, who nominated her.

Known as an advocate for pet adoptions, Pagely has taken in her fair share of kittens as fosters and walks shelter dogs in her spare time. She truly is a “pawesome” individual who champions for animal shelter pets.

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond to help shelter pets? Nominate them for the honor! Nominees can be an individual, group or a non-profit organization.

Calling Animal Lovers: Send Your Nominees for Clear the Shelters' PAWSitively Good Awards

