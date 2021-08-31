NBC 7's Top Five Pet-Friendly Dining Picks

San Diego is a paradise for pets. After spending the day with your furry friend at dog beaches along the coast or hiking some pet-friendly trails, you and your pup may be in need of a tail-wagging treat.

Whether you recently adopted your new best friend or are looking for a special place to take your family pooch, NBC 7 has you covered with some of the top pet-friendly patios and restaurants in San Diego.

Park 101- Carlsbad

Carlsbad's take on community dining has something for everyone, including our four-legged friends. Park 101 is located in the heart of the Village and offers a hip atmosphere filled with music and entertainment.

The multi-level, plaza-style complex features an AstroTurf lined patio where pups can run around or kick back and relax at picnic styled tables. The community fire pit will certainly leave you wanting *s'more*.

Einstein Bros. Bagels- Chula Vista

While the early bird gets the worm, the early dog gets the homemade treat at Einstein Bros. Bagels in Chula Vista. The neighborhood bagel shop offers guests fresh baked bagels, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee and pup biscuits.

This stop is perfect for a quick nutrient fill-up before a day on the bay with Fido.

Anthony’s Fish Grotto- La Mesa

Fish are friends and food at Anthony's Fish Grotto in La Mesa. Pups (and parents too!) are treated like sea royalty. The restaurant boasts a gated doggie rest area with real grass and ponds for all vistors to admire.

Dogs have their own seafood menu thanks to the "Doggie Dining" program at Anthony's. Waiters also provide water bowls to ensure there isn't a dry snout in the room.

Mission Bay Resort- Mission Beach

It's 5 o'clock somewhere... even for dogs! “Yappy Hour,” a four-legged friendly happy hour experience, launched this month at the Mission Bay Resort's Plaza Del Sol.

Cocktails including the dog friendly Puptail, a blend of fresh watermelon, ice and mint, which is great for freshening breath and an excellent source of fiber. You and your best friend can soak in the sun while sipping your drinks at the outdoor seating area.

Parakeet Cafe, Coronado

And last but not least, Parakeet Cafe is paws down a top Instagram-able brunch spot. Snap a pic of you and your pup against the iconic bright wallpaper or outside by the colorful Coronado based artwork.

Locals and tourists are flocking to Parakeet Cafe, so you're bound to make some new friends... just throw them a bone!