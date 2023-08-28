clear the shelters

NBC 7 & T20's Annual ‘Clear the Shelters' Pet Adoption Campaign Runs through August 31

Join NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 at the Gaines Street animal shelter on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to meet the team and find a new forever friend

By Danielle Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

    It's that PAWSitively good time of the year again!

    San Diegans can bring home a new furry friend for this year's Clear the Shelters — NBCUniversal Local's month-long nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign.

    From Aug. 1 to 31, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 San Diego are partnering with several local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

    At San Diego Humane Society, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are 50% off for the month.

    What to Know

    • What: Clear the Shelters is an annual campaign to promote animal adoption across the country
    • When: The campaign runs from Aug. 1 to 31
    • Where: Several San Diego County shelters are participating. Scroll down to view the full list

    1,769 pets have been adopted to date thanks to you, San Diego!

    Join NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Saturday, Aug. 26th for the Annual Pet Adoption ‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Day at the San Diego Humane Society (San Diego campus).
    NBC 7's Catherine Garcia shares how the money will help.

    Many shelters have dogs and cats up for adoption, but rabbits, guinea pigs, reptiles and farm animals are also available at some locations.

    You can also find the purr-fect pet for you virtually! Using the WeRescue app, you can browse pets in the area by factors like breed, gender and size, submit adoption applications and ask questions to shelters.

    If you are not ready to bring home a new pet this year but would still like to participate in the campaign, you can make a donation at ClearTheShetlersFund.org.

    PHOTOS: Pets you can adopt today for NBC 7/T20's Clear the Shelters campaign
    NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Ana Cristina Sánchez offers some tips on what you should consider before adopting.

    Clear the Shelters has returned for its ninth consecutive year. Since 2015, the campaign has helped find fur-ever homes for more than 860,000 pets. Last year, more than 161,000 pets were adopted, setting a new single-year record, in addition to raising more than $540,000.

    San Diego County shelters participating in 2023 Clear the Shelters

    North County

    Rancho Coastal Humane Society
    389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024
    760-753-6413

    Rescue Fenix
    10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026
    619-488-1003

    San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus
    3500 Burnet Dr, Escondido, CA 92058

    San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus
    2905 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
    619-299-7012

    San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus - Airport Road Location
    572 Airport Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
    619-299-7012

    San Diego Central

    The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center
    1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
    858-886-7083

    San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus
    5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110
    619-299-7012

    East County

    Friends of Cats, INC
    15587 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon CA 92021
    619-561-0361

    Humane Society of Imperial County
    1575 W. Pico Ave, El Centro, CA 92243
    760-352-1911

    San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus
    1373 N. Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-299-7012

    South Bay

    County of San Diego Department of Animal Services
    5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
    619-767-2675

    Chula Vista Animal Services
    130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-476-2477

    Riverside County

    Animal Friends of the Valleys
    33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595
    951-674-0618

    Find your nearest participating Clear the Shelters location below:

    For more information, visit NBC7.com/ClearTheShelters and T20.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues. Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCSanDiego and @Telemundo20 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

