Clear the Shelters Returns to San Diego County for Tail-Wagging Good Time

Put your paws together for the culmination of a month-long campaign to get dozens of animals in need into their fur-ever homes.

Clear the Shelters is going out with a bang on Saturday with a dozen animal shelters in San Diego County participating in the campaign by waiving adoption fees. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., animal shelters up in North County all the way down to the South Bay will be bringing pets and households together to help complete families.

Saturday will be a magical day when families browse participating animal shelters to find the pet of their dreams and then adopt The One. After completing their adoption process, loving households can return home with a new furry, feathery or even scaly family member.

Each year, more than 6.5 million animals end up in animal shelters in the U.S., and only about 3.2 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA. More than 100,000 pets were adopted nationwide in 2020 as part of NBC and Telemundo’s campaign and this year, we’re hoping to increase that number.

To join the fun and adopt a new loved one, take a look at the map below for participating shelters.

Follow the fun on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.