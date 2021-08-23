Clear the Shelters: ‘Married Couple' Needs a Home

Cam and Count act like your stereotypical married couple. Camry is calm and laid back. Count is loud and full of energy. Oddly enough, they bring out the best in each other.

“It would be so great if somebody has room in their home and room in their heart to take both of them,” said John Van Zante.

Camry is a gentle seven-year-old pit bull mix. She was really shy until the folks at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society partnered her with Count Chocula. He’s an energetic three-year-old chihuahua mix. Camry helps calm him down.

Van Zante said they’re being offered as a pair for a discount during Clear the Shelters, the annual event where local shelters team with NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 to find homes for hundreds of pets.

“People who maybe have been thinking about getting a pet, with Clear the Shelters they go, ‘Maybe now is the time,’” said Van Zante, the spokesperson for Rancho Coastal.

He said there is nothing quite like watching someone adopt one of their animals.

“Still, every single time, you feel it here. It makes your eyes sweaty,” he fought back tears. “It never gets old and it’s still the best part of the job.”

He said Camry and County Chocula are not a bonded pair, but they’d like to see them adopted together. The adoption fee is usually $145 for an animal and it includes all the medical exams, vaccinations, spay or neutering, microchip, and one-year license. Rancho Coastal is offering both for only $170.

“Clear the Shelters saves lives,” he said, and he’d like to see Camry and Count Chocula be saved together.