‘Clean air, gear and body' are key for firefighters facing increased cancer risk on the job

Benzene, petroleum and nylon aren’t always dangerous. They make up your couches, carpets and refrigerators, but when they burn, they release carcinogens.

Constantly inhaling them for 5 to 10 years is what made Cal Fire captain Nick Johnson sick.

“I was working overtime on the paramedic unit and just wearing my full personal protective equipment,” Johnson said. “I got super nauseous, and I had to sit down and take my gear off.”

He said this was his body telling him he didn’t have enough red blood cells. The symptoms continued until he had a hernia in his sleep and went straight to the hospital.

“All of a sudden I'm in a room and I'm gowned up and doctors and nurses are coming in and out, and they're moving really fast,” Johnson said. “Like an hour later, the doctor comes back in and she's like, ‘I don't know an easy way to tell you this, but I'm 95% sure you have a form of leukemia.’”

Johnson was 47 and otherwise healthy. He knew he was at risk for getting cancer, but didn’t think it’d actually happen to him.

More than 150 firefighters countywide have been diagnosed with cancer in the last decade. The Firefighter Cancer Support Network reports cancer is the most dangerous threat to firefighters' health and safety today.

“Everything we do through firefighting is a hazardous job,” said Cal Fire Division Chief Jon Heggie.

His crew takes several steps to minimize cancer risk, like having a second set of turnout gear to change out of once gets contaminated.

“The other thing is just the knowledge, you know, of trying to stay out of smoke, keeping ourselves on our breathing apparatus as long as possible when we're in those environments that are dangerous," Heggie said.

Johnson isn’t exposed to these toxins so much anymore. Since his diagnosis five years ago, he switched to working in the office and as a paramedic.

He’s in remission now and says if he knew getting into this field would give him cancer, he’d still face the flames.

“It's been such a rewarding career that I can't even imagine myself doing anything else," he said.

To other firefighters, Heggie and Johnson both stress how important it is to practice the 3 C’s: clean air, clean gear and clean body.