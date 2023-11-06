Clairemont residents call for increased patrols, more security at neighborhood parks

Teen violence has hit the Clairemont community with deadly consequences and now families in the area are calling on city leaders to take more action, beyond just increased police patrols.

There have been two shootings involving teenagers at the park behind the North Clairemont Recreation Center within the past eight months.

In February, a 14-year-old was charged with the shooting death of a 22-year-old local rapper. And in late October, a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded at the park.

“It’s incredibly hard,” said Michael Pallamary, as he choked back tears.

The 40-year Clairemont resident is turning his frustration and anger into action, hoping to help parents like Russell Tomlan and his son, who are on edge after the violence but still frequent the park.

“It makes me be more cautious, more head on a swivel, keeping an eye out on things," explained Tomlan.

“Someone's got to protect our kids. I'm a very devoted father and grandfather," explained Pallamary

In addition to organizing rallies after the shootings, Pallamary and others pushed for increased police presence at the park. Now he's drafted a petition to put pressure on San Diego city councilmembers for increased security measures.

He's wondering why money used to create miles of bike lanes and the thousands a day to maintain the unused 101 Ash Street high rise can't be used for public safety.

"You give me $6,000 and I'll show you miracles at this park. So how do you compare with washing windows at a botched real estate deal that's costing us God knows how many millions and saving the life of a child?," questioned Pallamary.

The petition calls for more funding for a continued police presence, enhanced security lighting, installing security cameras and putting a fence around the park, to create a barrier from the canyon.

“To the extent we're having gangs and they're coming up out of hell, once they get in that canyon system, they're lost. The idea is to keep them out and keep them in. I'm not naive enough to think we're going to stop all this. I mean, but if we can, you know, make a stand. Yeah, I would consider it a success if we discouraged them from coming here,” said Pallamary.

“I would think some more lights would be good and maybe some cameras. I don't necessarily think any more fencing would help," said Tomlan.