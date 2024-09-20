Clairemont Mesa man murdered his mom: SDPD

A Clairemont Mesa man was under arrest Friday on suspicion of stabbing his mother to death at their home near Tecolote Canyon, authorities said.

Jamal Aytes, 30, was taken into custody Thursday evening after showing up at a hospital for treatment of cuts to his hands, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Several hours earlier, the suspect had called the police to report that his mother, 60-year-old Jacqueline Aytes, was "having a mental breakdown" at their apartment in the 7300 block of Mesa College Drive and had threatened him with a butter knife, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

"She was evaluated, and it was determined she did not meet the criteria for a mental-health hold," Campbell said. "Her son was not present at that time, and officers did not [conclude] that any crime had occurred."

After a hospital staffer reported that Jamal Aytes had sought treatment for his suspicious injuries, officers went back to his residence to conduct a welfare check. After gaining entry to the apartment, they found his mother dead inside from apparent stab wounds, Campbell said.

After being released from the hospital, the suspect will be booked on a murder charge, according to police.