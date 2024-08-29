Pursuit suspect identified in Clairemont crash that killed San Diego officer, hurt another

County officials on Wednesday identified the pursuit suspect who died after Monday night's multi-vehicle crash in Clairemont that also killed a San Diego police officer and left another officer injured.

The crash that involved at least four vehicles was reported at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Doliva Drive and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, just west of Interstate 805.

San Diego resident Edgar Giovanny Oviedo, 16, was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when he crashed into a San Diego Police Department patrol SUV going northbound, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office said based on preliminary information.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures while taking the teenager to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner's office.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers have been outside of the emergency room at Sharp Memorial Hospital in Kearny Mesa, where the injured officer is in the ICU. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry has more details.

The incident began when police attempted to stop the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed along Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, but the driver failed to yield. A supervisor then called off the pursuit due to that speed, San Diego Police Department Chief Scott Wahl said.

Then, two officers in a police car "responded to that fleeing suspect," Wahl said. That is when the suspect car collided at a high rate of speed into the side of the police car.

"One of the officers was critically injured, and the driver of the police vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene," Wahl said.

Those officers were identified by the department's chief on Tuesday evening.

Officer Austin Machitar, 30, who was hired by the department in March of 2019, died at the scene, Wahl said.

"Austin was the kind of guy you want on your team. He was athletic. He was a competitor. He had a passion for training. He was one of our field training officers," Wahl said during a news conference at Sharp Memorial Hospital. "Austin had a very infectious smile and a character that made him one of a kind. He is survived by his sister and parents that live here."

San Diego Police Department A photo of San Diego Police Department Officer Austin Machitar, who died after a fiery multi-car crash in Clairemont on Aug. 26, 2024. (Image courtesy of the San Diego Police Department)

Machitar's partner that night, 27-year-old Officer Zachary Martinez, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with severe injuries and remains in critical condition, according to the police chief. Martinez has been with the department since March 2023 and is a Navy reservist, Wahl added.

"He's a kid from Texas that came to San Diego in the Navy and fell in love with this city. He was born and raised to serve. He's an EMT. His heart is into helping people," Wahl said. "We're very optimistic he's going to be OK, but he has a very long road to go."

A photo of San Diego Police Department Officer Zachary Martinez who was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with severe injuries and remains in critical condition after the fiery multi-car crash in Clairemont on Aug. 26, 2024. (Image courtesy of the San Diego Police Department)

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also spoke during Tuesday's news conference and said it's important for the community to come together.

"I'll be thinking of Austin and his family. We'll be honoring him for what he is. This man was a hero. He was working on all of our behalf," Gloria said. "He has laid down his life as a service to the city — that's a debt we'll never be able to repay."

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl identified the two officers involved in the fiery multi-car crash that left one of them dead and the other injured.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted to the announcement of Machitar's death.

"Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Officer Machitar. His loved ones, friends and colleagues at the San Diego Police Department are in our hearts during this difficult time. Our thoughts are also with his fellow officer who was seriously injured," he said in a statement.

State Sen. Steve Padilla posted a statement to X on Wednesday morning, saying that he knew Machitar and was "heartbroken" at his passing.

"I will never forget that earnest young man. I will always love and respect the brave hero he grew to be. My family and I, like our community, are heartbroken and we wrap our hearts in thought and prayer around his family," Padilla wrote, in part.

My family and I, like our community, are heartbroken at the loss of Officer Austin Machitar. He was taken from us far too soon. pic.twitter.com/8JtA9F3LBD — Senator Steve Padilla (@SenStevePadilla) August 28, 2024

Video shot after the wreck shows more than a dozen police vehicles in the area and at least four vehicles with severe damage from the fiery crash. While two other civilian vehicles were involved, according to SDPD, no other injuries to civilians were reported.

It was estimated that at least 20 deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) responded to the radio call for help from SDPD, said SDSO Lt. Daniel Wilson.

Due to the enormity of the situation, Wahl said SDPD requested the California Highway Patrol to come in and conduct an independent investigation into the accident for a full reconstruction of exactly what happened. The investigation is ongoing.

"I can't put into words the feelings that come at a time like this where we have police officers coming to work, to make a difference and help those in need and putting their lives on the line for people they don't even know," Wahl said early Tuesday. "Last night we lost a good one."

Several other agencies from around the county also responded to the call for help, including officers from the CHP and the Escondido Police Department, according to each respective agency.

The offramps from southbound and northbound I-805 to Clairemont Mesa Boulevard were closed to all traffic for more than 12 hours. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the offramps reopened.

Amid the sorrow after the crash, there are still many questions about what happened. The California Highway Patrol is investigating. NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to witnesses.

The collision was captured on more than a few security cameras. Residents who were preparing for a night's sleep experienced the sudden shock of the tragedy happening just outside their windows.

The crash caused a ball of fire to rise above a gas station at the corner, two California Suites Hotel security cameras show.

"I thought it was in my dream at first. It just sounded like a bomb went off," witness Christopher Abrew said.

The flames were just too large to put out with any single water source available in the area. Still, customers at the C&R Food Mart pumping gas stopped what they were doing and made their best attempt by emptying fire extinguishers.

Video shows bystanders spraying the police car and throwing buckets of water. It wasn't until the fire department, with its resources, doused the flames.

According to the Officer Down Memorial page, a nonprofit dedicated to honoring fallen law enforcement officers, at least 36 San Diego police officers have, since 1913, died in the line of duty, plus one K9 officer. While the majority of them were shot, 11 were killed in incidents involving a car or motorcycle. The last officer killed in the line of duty was Officer Jonathan "JD" Deguzman in 2016.

The San Diego Police Officers Association has started a donation campaign to benefit the families of the involved officers, with a goal of $250,000 to aid with funeral and medical costs.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.