City settles suit with family of man fatally shot by San Diego police for $800K

The city of San Diego has agreed to pay $800,000 to the family of a man who was fatally shot by San Diego police in the Mountain View neighborhood.

José Alfredo Castro Gutiérrez, 39, a Mexican national, was shot on Oct. 19, 2020, while family members say he was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

At the time, San Diego police said officers responded to reports of a man breaking objects with a metal rod. When officers arrived, Castro Gutiérrez "ran at full speed" toward the officers while clutching the metal pole, according to SDPD. One officer fired live rounds, while others shot bean bag rounds or used a stun gun.

Castro Gutiérrez died at a hospital.

His family later filed a wrongful death lawsuit that alleged the officer who fired the fatal shots, Isai Castillo, used excessive force and should have utilized non-lethal methods like the other officers on scene.

Attorney Eugene Iredale, who represents Castro Gutiérrez's widow, said in a statement, "Alfredo's death was entirely avoidable. Dealing with mentally disturbed persons requires speaking slowly, deploying appropriately, and using proper tactics (including non-lethal force is required). The failure of training and leadership resulted in a senseless death and a needless tragedy for Ana Ojeda, Alfredo's widow, and their children"

In a statement released after the settlement's announcement, Castro Gutiérrez's widow said, "The tragic loss of Alfredo, my husband, darkened my life and that of our family's. We lost a husband, a father, and an exemplary son. There is nothing left but acceptance and resilience, and the hope that this pain will never be repeated. I urgently call on those responsible for training police officers in crisis intervention. There is much to be done to preserve lives."

The Mexican government said in a statement that through its Consulate in San Diego, it closely monitored the case and requested an impartial investigation as it involved the death of a Mexican national.

Carlos González Gutiérrez, the Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, said, "We trust that this irreparable loss sets a precedent regarding the excessive use of force and leads to the required actions to avoid more tragedies like this case."