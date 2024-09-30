City says they have completed 1,650 miles of road repairs since 2021

Otay Mesa is getting a refresh on one of the main roads that runs through the community. And with that, the city says they have repaired one-quarter of the entire road network since 2021.

On Monday morning, city crews got to work repaving one of the worst roads in San Diego.

The 2-mile stretch of Beyer Way in Otay Mesa was graded in “poor” condition with a score of 12.8 on a scale of 100.

The work comes as the city says it has completed over 1,600 miles of road repairs, or roughly a quarter of the road network since late 2020. Still, the city says a lot more needs to be done.

Remember, San Diego streets scored below the industry standard in an assessment earlier this year.

The current road score is 63 while the industry standard is 70. The city budgeted $140 million for roads this fiscal year, which they say allowed them to hire more in-house repair crews.

“These mill and pave crews can work quickly and effectively and there’s no need to wait to hire a contractor investing in house crews is an effective way to repair roads that have been previously left Behind without these teams, we would not be able to pave this road,” said Bethany Bezak, the director of Transportation with the City of San Diego.

On Monday, the city council is also reviewing a pothole audit to see what more can be done since it’s still a primary concern across the city.