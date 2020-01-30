City Partners With Circulate San Diego to Cut Down On Distracted Drivers

To help meet its goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2025, the City of San Diego announced it is partnering with Circulate San Diego to cut down on distracted driving.

The two launched a pledge drive to encourage San Diegans to be more attentive as they travel the city. The pledge drive is part of the outreach for

the Vision Zero initiative.

"We're making record investments, including upgrades to nearly 300

intersections, to help keep pedestrians, cyclists and motorists safer because no loss of life is acceptable,'' said Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. "Now we're asking San Diegans to join us in this life-saving effort by pledging to pay attention and avoid distractions no matter how they get around town so we can make the streets safer for everyone.'"

Circulate San Diego is leading the drive on Vision Zero, which seeks to eliminate traffic fatalities through education, engineering and enforcement.

Traffic engineers are evaluating collisions on city streets during 2019 to prioritize future safety improvements. For the current fiscal year, about $13 million is allocated to Vision Zero street projects, including more than $2.4 million for the installation of sidewalks, $1.8 million for new traffic signals and $1.6 million for median installations.

Take the pledge online at circulatesd.org/vzsd2020.