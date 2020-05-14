City of Santee Will Partially Reopen More Parks in the Upcoming Weeks

The city of Santee will continue to partially reopen more of its parks in the upcoming weeks.

The city of Santee has already reopened three of its parks--Mast Park, Woodglen Vista Park, and Shadow Hill park-- but will soon add several more.

The Town Center Community Park East and Sky Ranch Park will reopen on Friday, May 15 with restrictions.

COVID-19 PARK UPDATE • Town Center Community Park East and Sky Ranch Park are being added to the list of parks that will be partially open effective Friday, May 15. For more information - https://t.co/ODqCbrtAjv pic.twitter.com/Vxxit7aDy7 — City of Santee (@CityofSantee) May 14, 2020

On May 22, the city will also reopen four more parks which include, Town Center Community Park West, Deputy Ken Collier Neighborhood Park, West Hills Park, Big Rock Park all reopening with restrictions.

The restrictions for the parks will be:

Do not enter the parks if you have a cough or fever

Always maintain a minimum of a six-foot distance of others, except with those in your family/household

Always have a face covering and wear it if within six feet of others

Do not gather with others, except with those in your family/household

On May 8, recreational facilities like tennis courts and handball courts were allowed to reopen under the same guidelines as golf courses -- social distancing must be insured, members must be of the same household and the facility's guidance must be approved by the county first.

Santee Lakes has reopened but with restrictions. The lake will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, the parking lot is open at 50% capacity, no group gatherings, they ask to limit exercise time at the park to under two hours and picnic areas should be for individual use or household members only.

Update for Monday, May 4 at 9:00AM. Our staff assessed capacity daily to ensure we were in compliance with San Diego... Posted by Santee Lakes on Sunday, May 3, 2020

For more information on the city of Santee's parks, click here.

