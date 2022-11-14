City of San Diego Toughens Enforcement of Street Vendors

The San Diego City Council unanimously approved strengthening an ordinance to prevent vendors from setting up in parks or sidewalks along local beaches. The Monday decision ends weeks of lobbying by a coalition of local town councils from Ocean Beach to La Jolla.

“What we’re most concerned with is protecting the public’s access to the beach,” said Mission Beach Town Council president Larry Webb.

Dozens of street vendor popup tents line the Mission Beach boardwalk, and, in some cases, block ocean views, reports NBC 7's Artie Ojeda.

An older city ordinance strengthened the regulations against unpermitted street vendors, but the City of San Diego couldn’t enforce those regulations in a coastal zone that fell under the California Coastal Commission’s control.

“There’s very limited enforcement,” Webb said.

Webb said Monday’s decision will override that control.

“That would then allow the city to begin full enforcement of the street vending ordinance,” he said.

The decision was disappointing to one vendor who set up his artwork along the Mission Beach boardwalk.

“We’re out here doing this because we’re trying to pay our bills. We’re trying to pay our rent and our groceries,” said Tommy Turner.

However, Turner understood his pop-up tent wasn’t “paying into the system” like brick-and-mortar stores.

“They’ve got a mortgage to pay, overhead, employees, all kinds of things that they have to pay, and I understand that,” he said. “If they have to pay for a business license then vendors should also have to pay.”

The new, stronger ordinance is expected to be in place by next year.